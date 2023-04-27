City Council Meeting Agenda

Keizer City Council met on Monday, May 1st at 7 p.m. in regular session.

The following options are available if you wish to view or participate in the meeting:

Attend the meeting in person in the City Council Chambers

View the live broadcast on Comcast Channel 23 (within the Keizer City Limits)

View the live broadcast at www.KeizerTV.com

View the live broadcast on Facebook in either English or Spanish

Provide written comments to the City Council at [email protected] or mail your comments to PO Box 21000, Keizer, OR 97307. Comments must be received by 5:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting.

If you require any service such as Spanish translation or other interpretive services that furthers your inclusivity to participate, please contact the City Recorder at (503) 856-3412 at least 48 business hours prior to the meeting.

AGENDA

KEIZER CITY COUNCIL

REGULAR SESSION

Monday, May 1, 2023

7:00 p.m.

Robert L. Simon Council Chambers

Keizer, Oregon

1. CALL TO ORDER

2. ROLL CALL

3. FLAG SALUTE

4. SPECIAL ORDERS OF BUSINESS

a. PROCLAMATION – Asian American, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders Heritage Month

b. PROCLAMATION – Jewish American Heritage Month

5. COMMITTEE REPORTS

6. PUBLIC COMMENTS

This time is provided for citizens to address the Council on any matters other than those on the agenda scheduled for public hearing.

7. PUBLIC HEARINGS

8. ADMINISTRATIVE ACTION

a. Community Center Fee Waiver – Keizer Chamber of Commerce/KNOW Percey Event

b. RESOLUTION – Amending City of Keizer City Council Rules of Procedure (Amending Resolution R2022-3269)

c. City Council Rules of Procedure – Age Requirement Interpretation – Appointment to Volunteer Coordinating Committee

d. City Council Rules of Procedure – Age Requirements

e. Leash Ordinance Discussion

f. RESOLUTION – Authorizing the City Manager to Initiate an Application to the Standard Insurance Company and Paid Leave Oregon for the Purpose of Approval to Offer Paid Leave Benefits through an Equivalent Plan

9. CONSENT CALENDAR

a. Approval of April 10, 2023 Work Session Minutes

b. Approval of April 17, 2023 Regular Session Minutes

10. OTHER BUSINESS

This time is provided to allow the Mayor, City Council members, or staff an opportunity to bring new or old matters before the Council that are not on tonight’s agenda.

11. STAFF UPDATES

12. COUNCIL MEMBER REPORTS

13. AGENDA INPUT

May 8, 2023 – 6:00 p.m.

Budget Committee Meeting

May 9, 2023 – 6:00 p.m.

Budget Committee Meeting

May 15, 2023 – 7:00 p.m.

City Council Regular Session

June 5, 2023 – 7:00 p.m.

City Council Regular Session

14. ADJOURNMENT

