City Council Meeting Agenda

Keizer City Council met on Monday, May 1st at 7 p.m. in regular session.
The following options are available if you wish to view or participate in the meeting:
- Attend the meeting in person in the City Council Chambers
- View the live broadcast on Comcast Channel 23 (within the Keizer City Limits)
- View the live broadcast at www.KeizerTV.com
- View the live broadcast on Facebook in either English or Spanish
- Provide written comments to the City Council at [email protected] or mail your comments to PO Box 21000, Keizer, OR 97307. Comments must be received by 5:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting.
- If you require any service such as Spanish translation or other interpretive services that furthers your inclusivity to participate, please contact the City Recorder at (503) 856-3412 at least 48 business hours prior to the meeting.
AGENDA
KEIZER CITY COUNCIL
REGULAR SESSION
Monday, May 1, 2023
7:00 p.m.
Robert L. Simon Council Chambers
Keizer, Oregon
1. CALL TO ORDER
2. ROLL CALL
3. FLAG SALUTE
4. SPECIAL ORDERS OF BUSINESS
a. PROCLAMATION – Asian American, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders Heritage Month
b. PROCLAMATION – Jewish American Heritage Month
5. COMMITTEE REPORTS
6. PUBLIC COMMENTS
This time is provided for citizens to address the Council on any matters other than those on the agenda scheduled for public hearing.
7. PUBLIC HEARINGS
8. ADMINISTRATIVE ACTION
a. Community Center Fee Waiver – Keizer Chamber of Commerce/KNOW Percey Event
b. RESOLUTION – Amending City of Keizer City Council Rules of Procedure (Amending Resolution R2022-3269)
c. City Council Rules of Procedure – Age Requirement Interpretation – Appointment to Volunteer Coordinating Committee
d. City Council Rules of Procedure – Age Requirements
e. Leash Ordinance Discussion
f. RESOLUTION – Authorizing the City Manager to Initiate an Application to the Standard Insurance Company and Paid Leave Oregon for the Purpose of Approval to Offer Paid Leave Benefits through an Equivalent Plan
9. CONSENT CALENDAR
a. Approval of April 10, 2023 Work Session Minutes
b. Approval of April 17, 2023 Regular Session Minutes
10. OTHER BUSINESS
This time is provided to allow the Mayor, City Council members, or staff an opportunity to bring new or old matters before the Council that are not on tonight’s agenda.
11. STAFF UPDATES
12. COUNCIL MEMBER REPORTS
13. AGENDA INPUT
May 8, 2023 – 6:00 p.m.
Budget Committee Meeting
May 9, 2023 – 6:00 p.m.
Budget Committee Meeting
May 15, 2023 – 7:00 p.m.
City Council Regular Session
June 5, 2023 – 7:00 p.m.
City Council Regular Session
14. ADJOURNMENT