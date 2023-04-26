Miller homers three times for Lady Celts in doubleheader sweep at North Salem

There were no doubleheaders on the original schedule this season for McNary softball, a divergence from the scheduling of past seasons. But the Lady Celts still got to make Ernie Banks smile this season and played two on Tuesday at North Salem.

And even with two games on the slate, McNary made short work of their hosts, finishing each game off in three innings by a combined score of 37-0.

Sophomore Karah Miller led the way for the McNary offense in both games. She went a combined 5-for-6 with 9 RBIs, 6 runs scored and 3 home runs, going deep twice in the 20-0 game two win.

The Lady Celts hit seven home runs on Tuesday. Miller, senior Madison Morse and freshman Josalyn Netzel.

Morse and Netzel only appeared in the first game, a 17-0 win. Morse was 1-for-2 with 4 RBIs and 2 runs scored along with the home run. Netzel went 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs and 2 runs scored as well.

Joining the long ball parade in the second game were another senior-freshman pair. Senior Heather Ebner was 4-for-4 with 2 RBI and 2 runs scored in the second game, her only appearance Tuesday.

Freshman Natalie Macik homered in game two, and on the day combined to go 3-for-5 with 4 RBIs and 5 runs scored.

Rain outs and rescheduling have put the Lady Celts in the middle of a chunk of games. Tuesday’s doubleheader opened a span of four games in four days, and came in the middle of five games in a seven day stretch.

They’ve won four in a row for the second time this season — though none of those eight games have been at McNary — and are now 5-0 in the Central Valley Conference, 12-4 overall and ranked No. 9 in the state at press time.

The Lady Celts have two more games on the schedule for this week as they open a five-game homestand. They host South Salem on Wednesday (score not available at press time), and then Sprague comes to town on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

