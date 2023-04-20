SKIT mystery opens 4/27

A whodunnit will take the stage as Salem Keizer Inspirational Teen Theatre (SKIT) presents Sherlock Holmes & The Baker Street Irregulars, opening on Thursday, April 27, running through May 6.

Twenty-five teens will perform on the stage at Salem First Free Methodist Church at 4445 Silverton Rd NE. In the show, based on a teleplay by Richard Kurti and Bev Doyle, Sherlock Holmes and his arch rival, Moriarty, appear to be dead. Street kids, the irregulars, try to solve the case with the help of the audience.

Tickets are $10, $8 for seniors and students and $6 for kids, aged 2 to 12. They can purchased at skittheatre.com.

