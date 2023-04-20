Chemeketa’s Brooks Training Center to hold open house

Chemeketa Community College Brooks Regional Training Center will host an Open House on April 25, 2023, from 9 a.m. to noon at 4910 Brooklake Rd. NE in Brooks. The community, high school students, and parents are welcome to attend. Light refreshments will be provided.

Chemeketa Brooks is home to specialized facilities serving the training needs of regional public safety professionals and students in Fire Protection, Emergency Medical Service, Criminal Justice, and Diesel Technology programs. Attendees will meet the Chemeketa Emergency Services instructors and learn more about these programs. Campus tours will be offered.

“We invite all high school students, parents, and other interested parties to visit our Open House,” says Jordan Bermingham, Dean of the Chemeketa Brooks Regional Training Center. “We want prospective students to explore what career opportunities are possible after completing training and to get excited about their careers.”

For more information regarding Chemeketa Brooks Regional Training Center and the open house, call 503.485.2121.

For more than 50 years, Chemeketa Community College has committed itself to transforming lives and our community through exceptional learning experiences in the Mid-Willamette Valley. As the second multi-campus district in Oregon, Chemeketa serves 30,000 students annually at its Salem and Yamhill Valley campuses, as well as Brooks, Eola, Winema, Dallas, Woodburn and Chemeketa Center for Business and Industry (CCBI).

Sharing is caring!