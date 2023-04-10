Lady Celts’ bats explode for 7 in 4th inning against Tualatin

A seven-run fourth inning, capped off by a Karah Miller home run, powered the Lady Celts past Tualatin on Friday.

Weather forced the game off of McNary’s dirt and grass and over to Tualatin’s turf, but that didn’t seem to affect McNary.

They trailed 3-1 heading into the bottom of the third inning where they tied the game before the offense exploded in the fourth.

First, freshman Jocelyn Netzel singled in junior Aspynn Westby with one out.

With two down, the Lady Celts put up six more runs.

Junior Ali Martinez singled in sophomore Kalie San. Martinez scored along with senior Brookelynn Jackson on senior Heather Ebner’s double.

Miller, a sophomore, capped off the big inning with a three-run shot that scored Ebner and senior Lacey Vasas.

Of the 10 batters that came to the plate for McNary, eight had hits. Three went 3-for-4 on the day. Miller finished with four RBIs and two runs scored. Vasas had two RBIs and two runs scored to go with her three hits. And freshman Natalie Macik had two runs scored on her 3-for-4 day.

Vasas collected the win with five innings pitched, allowing three earned runs on four hits and one strikeout. Macik came in for two innings of relief, with one strikeout and no runs or hits allowed.

McNary’s next scheduled game was for Monday, but rain has forced the game with Oregon City to be canceled.

They’re scheduled to open league play in the Central Valley Conference with a game against North Salem on Wednesday.

