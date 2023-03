About 100 community volunteers gathered at the Keizer Civic Center campus on Saturday, March 11, for the annual clean up of the landscaping.

Sponsored by the City of Keizer and the Claggett Creek Watershed Council, the event was hosted by the Rotary Club of Keizer.

The weather cooperated as teams of volunteers picked up debris. A 30-yard disposal bin, donated by Loren’s Sanitation, was filled to the top by noon.

Tim Wood, Keizer’s finance director, and Police Chief John Teague manned the disposal bin.

Dillon Ragsdale (left) and Mason Mackey.

Keizer City Councilor Daniel R. Kohler.

McNary High School leadership class and National Honor Society members pitch in. From left: Camden

Whitten, Alex Stephen and Daniel Cooper.

Nicole Schnurbusch (left) and Emilie Vu Magee.

Rotarian Dr. Cynthia Strawn.

Rotary Club of Keizer president Jason Leiws (right) and Rotarian Greg Specht.

From left: Doug Parham, Shelly Egli and Kathy Wilson.

McNary High School students (from left); Nick Maheu, Carson Brown, Balyee Whitten, Courtney Brown, Pawit Potisuk, Douglas Howard and Pawsat Potisuk.

Clean up organizer Rotarian Mark Caillier handled tractor duty.

Rotarian Alana Lang Neads.

From left: Eli Case, Gabriel Simano, Cyrus Fernandez, Van Northcutt, Torrie Morris and Tyler Smith.

Keizer Heritage Foundation president Robert Becker and Robin Barney.

,Keizer Mayor Cathy Clark (left), Matt Lawyer and Councilor Shaney Starr/

