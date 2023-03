McNary girls basketball was on the road Tuesday night in the first round of the OSAA state championship playoffs. They took on the No. 9 Oregon City Lady Pioneers, and while they kept things close in the first half, the Lady Celts lost their playoff matchup 65-34 . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Keizertimes digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.