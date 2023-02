The Salem Capitals returned for their second season, holding the Blue and White scrimmage of Saturday, Jan. 28. In what was essentially the final day of training camp, an intrasquad scrimmage was held in front of fans at the Salem Armory Auditorium . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Keizertimes digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.