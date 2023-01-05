Lady Celts lose close one at Summit Tuesday

With holiday break over and classes back in session, McNary girls basketball was on the road at Summit High School on Tuesday.

McNary (7-4), OSAA-ranked No. 24, came up just short against No. 7 Summit (5-3) 42-39.

Avery Buss led McNary with 9 points along with 7 rebounds and 4 steals.

Brookelynn Jackson had 7 points, 4 rebounds and 3 steals, while KJ Custer added in 6 points and . . .

