“Turn on your water faucet. You don’t know what it takes to keep the water running.”

So said Bill Lawyer, public works director for the city, noting that people often take city services for granted. He then admitted that he often took for granted other services that the city provides . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Keizertimes digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.