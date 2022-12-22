Arrests made in Keizer Station sting

Eight people have been arrested in a joint retail theft operation in Keizer Station.

The Keizer Police Department, the Marion County Sheriff’s Department and asset protection employees converged on the stores and the surrounding area to conduct surveillance. The nine-hour operation included the clearing of numerous outstanding arrest warrants and the recovery of nearly $1,700 in shoplifted merchandise . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Keizertimes digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.