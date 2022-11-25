Community dinner serves up turkey

About 300 people attended the November Keizer Community Dinner on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Saint Edward Catholic Church. On the menu was turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes with gray and green beans. Pumpkin and apple pie was also available, almost three dozen donated by Amy McLeod and Elizabeth Smith.

The Romero family enjoy a turkey dinner. Clockwise from left: Tino, Rainbow, Diana and Dawn.

The Hunt family, clockwise from . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Keizertimes digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.