Angelica Sarmiento Avendano

By LYNDON ZAITZ

Of the Keizertimes

Angelica Sarmiento Avendano wants to help her community and is serving as the youth councilor for the city of Keizer. The McNary High School junior joins the city councilors twice a month as it meets to make policy in all areas of Keizer.

Avendano was chosen over one other candidate for . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Keizertimes digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.