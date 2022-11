This year Keizer and Marion County families can find a way to have presents under the tree while saving money and reducing environmental impact.

The City of Keizer, Marion County and Marion County Master Recyclers are hosting the first annual Toy Swap, where families can trade in lightly used toys and games . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Keizertimes digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.