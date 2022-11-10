Keizer celebrates Native American heritage

November is Native American Heritage Month, and the art and tradition stemming from the Chemawa Indian School is being celebrated at the Keizer Cultural Center.

Chrystal Parsons, the indigenous arts teacher at Chemawa Indian School, led a basket weaving demonstration Monday night, hosted by the Keizer Arts Association as part of its First Monday Meetup schedule . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Keizertimes digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.