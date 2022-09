The first game for head coach Connor Astley and the McNary Celtics may not have gone how most of them hoped, but Astley isn’t discouraged.

Following a 47-0 loss to Lakeridge to open the season Friday, Sept. 2, Astley was still positive in his assessment of his team, as well as the talent level of their opponent.

You have reached content available exclusively to Keizertimes digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.