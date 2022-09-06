Home invader shot and killed

Keizer Police responded to a reported gunshot wound in a private residence on Mayfield Place N on Sept. 4. The single owner and occupant of the home woke up to someone inside his residence at approximately 2:20 a.m. and fired his weapon. The unidentified individual was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation is on-going, and further inquiries are directed to Marion County District . . .

