New apartments will combine living, commercial spaces

A nearly completed construction site is under development at the busy intersection of Cherry Road NE and Sam Orcutt Way in Keizer, across the street from Bi-Mart. The multi-family, multi-use project will be a 40-unit apartment complex with space for commercial vendors in the Cherry Road NE-facing buildings.

The development, called “Cherry Gardens,” is another project by Clutch Industries, which is also . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Keizertimes digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.