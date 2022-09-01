COMMUNITY, NEWS

Community spirit is strong in SE

From left to right: Rolando, Naylani, Omar, Rosalinda and Leo Navarro at the SEKCC back to school event, Aug. 26

Southeast Keizer Community Center (SEKCC) in Keizer held a back-to-school event for more than two dozen Keizer elementary and high school students on Aug. 26. featuring backpacks  filled with school supplies, activities for the kids, and free hot dogs.

