Signature Healthcare at Home, Avamere Court at Keizer and The Arbor at Avamere Court decided to make a difference with the seniors in the Keizer community.

Personnel at the three care facilities contacted Jeanne Williams, who is a fifth grade teacher at Keizer Elementary, with an idea. They asked her if she would be interested in being part of a Val-O-Gram exchange between some of their students at Keizer Elementary and the residents of Avamere and Signatures home-bound and hospice patients.

“I was immediately interested” said Williams “What I thought would be a few classrooms participating exchanging with approximately 50-100 residents bloomed into 400 students blessing 400 residents and patients.”

This allowed the students of Keizer Elementary the opportunity to give of themselves and hopefully gain insight into the lives of our valuable older generations who are full of love and share experiences from which we can all glean. This also gives our young generation an opportunity to demonstrate that same love and attention towards our often-overlooked senior community.

“My hope is that this door is now open for Keizer Elementary students to be a part of the Keizer senior community so that we can be a blessing to them and that in return, we can be blessed ourselves,” Williams said.

Williams also has a special interest in fostering this amazing project within the Keizer community — both her parents reside at Avamere.

When visiting with them, she had several opportunities to sit with many of their residents and saw first-hand how precious they are.

Dawn Hull, one of the organizers of this event, concluded: “I believe our residents will experience so much joy when they receive these Valentine cards. We are hoping they will be reminded of happy traditions from childhood. It’s all about enriching the lives of those we serve.”