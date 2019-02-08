To the Editor:

The Alzheimer’s Association estimates that there are more than 65,000 Oregonians living with Alzheimer’s disease and more than 184,000 Alzheimer’s caregivers in our state. As an Alzheimer’s advocate and Alzheimer’s Association staff member who interacts with these individuals on a daily basis, it is my honor to represent them.

Congress recently passed the Building Our Largest Dementia (BOLD) Infrastructure for Alzheimer’s Act with a strong bipartisan vote and I want to thank Representative Schrader for championing this meaningful legislation.

The BOLD Infrastructure for Alzheimer’s Act will allow effective Alzheimer’s public health interventions to be implemented across the country. Thanks to Rep. Schrader’s support for the BOLD Infrastructure for Alzheimer’s Act, we will now be better able to fight this devastating disease as we continue to work towards our vision of a world without Alzheimer’s—and we look forward to seeing him continue to prioritize this disease as a public health crisis that must be addressed.

Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States —which is why Congress must remain committed to action on this devastating disease. By applying a public health approach to reduce risk, detect early symptoms, and advance care, Rep. Schrader is helping to change the trajectory of this devastating disease.

Alise Liepnieks

Alzheimer’s Association

Salem