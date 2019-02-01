A memorial for Jerry McGee, a longtime volunteer, former city councilor and man of many hats, will take place at the Keizer Civic Center Saturday, Feb. 2.

McGee passed Jan. 11, at age 85, after a battle with cancer. The memorial is open to the public from 1 to 5 p.m. Programming will begin at 2 p.m. and last about an hour.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations in McGee’s name to the Keizer Fire Foundation, P.O. Box 20183, Keizer, OR 97307.

The memorial will include bagpipe performances by Jennifer Campbell and remembrances by son Marty McGee, Bill Quinn, Cathy Monroe, Hank Tarter, grandson Ian Hunt, Marc Adams, grandson Wes Jordan, daughter Cathy Jordan, former Keizer mayor Lore Christopher and current Keizer Mayor Cathy Clark.

Light refreshments will be provided by K’s Catering.

Additionally, McGee is survived by son Marty McGee, daughters Tammy McGee, Cathy Jordan and Wendy Hunt; grandchildren Wes Jordan, Brianna Hunt and Ian Hunt; longtime friend Diane Monroe; brother Dennis McGee; and sisters Doris Clark and Norma Benson.