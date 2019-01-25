By ERIC A. HOWALD

Of the Keizertimes

Keizer’s Snap Fitness location has new owners and will unveil a new expansion at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 26.

Personal trainers Cameron Tadlock and Carrie Strong recently purchased the franchise location from the previous owner and have added nearly 1,500 square feet of “functional fitness” space.

“The stuff we have in there is colorful and fun and its the perfect way to supplement the regular gym stuff. Looks more like a daycare center for adults,” said Tadlock.

Functional fitness focuses on balance and coordination through movements like kneeling, squatting, running, jumping and more. It’s completing the circuit found in traditional gyms that focus on cardio and lifting, Tadlock said.

The new space will have seven stations outfitted with equipment like punching bags, sandbags, tire flips and battle ropes. It also has 57 feet of turf surface and a sled push.

“I am so unbelievably excited. When I got into fitness, I was so bored. You’re stuck between science and very creative marketing. I think most gyms are done wrong, we’re supposed to be here to help people,” Tadlock said.

Tadlock became a certified trainer almost 10 years ago after a career in retail management. While working in construction, a friend encouraged him to go to a gym and he dropped 70 pounds and it put him on a new path.

He’s been part the Keizer Snap Fitness location, 5442 River Road N., since 2011.

In addition to the new space, Keizer’s Snap Fitness offers cardio and weight machines, personal training and a special room where members can cue up one of more than 350 training programs on demand.

For more information, call 503-400-6344.