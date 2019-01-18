To the Editor:

A great big thank you is in order for the volunteers of the Keizer Cultural Center. Last Saturday, volunteers from the (Keizer Community Library, Homegrown Theatre, Keizer Art Association and the Keizer Heritage Museum) rolled up their sleeves, grabbed cleaning supplies and worked together to make short work of sprucing up Keizer’s old school house. The cleaning was a prelude to touch-up painting of the interior and the volunteers made short work of the project. The Keizer Cultural Center organizations are totally operated by volunteers, with no paid staff, and it is gratifying to see them pitch in to help preserve this special historical building.

Gayle McMurria Bachik

Keizer

(The writer is the chair of the Oversight Committee.)