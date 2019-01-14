April 18, 1964 – January 2, 2019

Troy Franklin Kannier, a wonderful husband and father, dedicated and loyal brother, sincere and caring friend, and really, really great pizza maker passed away Jan. 2. He was 54.

His spirit is carried on by his wife Trista, sons Hudson and Grayson, siblings Lisa, Lori and Travis, 12 nieces and nephews and an extended family of friends and relations from every walk of life.

A man’s man, Troy was a connoisseur of life, loving great music and great food, strong drinks and easy mornings. Full of common sense, he understood that nothing was over until, well, until it was over. He worked hard and dedicated himself to doing whatever he did in the best way possible, be it father, husband, boss or friend.

To see Troy sit with his unnerving smirk (a thing his friends know well) and watch him watch Trista play with Hudson and Grayson was to observe the inward smile of a contented man; in awe, in love and in the only place he really wanted to be: at home with his family.

While the name, Troy Kannier might not be familiar to many in the Salem−Keizer area, Padington’s Pizza most likely is and if you know Padington’s, you know Troy. He grew up in the family business making pizzas alongside his father, George, eventually fulfilling his dream of becoming a husband, father and small business owner. He did all these with excitement and pride until an unforeseen fork in the road presented itself.

Two-and-a-half years ago, Troy was with glioblastoma brain cancer. Together, Troy and Trista fought the battle in the only way the two of them knew how, with all of the strength, ferocity and courage they could muster. Along the way there have been many days filled with music, sunshine and laughter and there were days with tears that fell like rain. The fight finally came to an end.

Trista, Hudson and Grayson carry on the legacy of one hell of a man. The memory of his sparkling eyes, quick smile and wonderful wit will give them comfort in the days to come. Troy will be missed.

St. Joeseph Catholic Church, 721 Chemeketa Street N.E. in Salem, will host memorial services Saturday, Jan. 12, beginning with a recitation of the Rosary at 9:30 a.m. and a mass at 10 a.m. A reception at the church will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Swedish Neuroscience Institute www.swedishfoundation.org