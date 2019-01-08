Police and the Boucher family are seeking help in the identification and arrest of a man who shoplifted an undisclosed number of items from Boucher’s Jewelers on Dec. 22.

The suspect, described as an Afican American male in his 20s or 30s and more than 6 feet tall, was chased from the store to a waiting sedan on Churchdale Avenue about 5 p.m.

He wore black sweatpants that had three white stripes on the back of the right calf, white shoes, black hoodie sweatshirt with a dark green Carhartt beanie on under his hood. He had a gold watch and a black glove on only one hand. He carried a light grey and black backpack during the theft.

The driver of the sedan is a person of interest and was described as an Indian woman with a distinct accent, 20s or 30s, heavier set with dark hair pulled back into a low bun, 5-foot-6 or shorter, wearing black Seattle University shirt, black leggings, and black slides for shoes, with large black purse.