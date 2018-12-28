By MATT RAWLINGS

Of the Keizertimes

The McNary High School swim program entered into the holiday break beaming with confidence after their dominating overall performance against McKay in their last dual meet on Thursday, Dec. 20

The Celtic boys won their side of things by a score of 135-29. The McNary girls also had a high-quality showing with a 105-48 victory.

This was the third straight dual victory for both the boys and girls teams.

Alex Beard and Paris Boyd were the two multi-event winners on the day for the Celtic girls. Beard was victorious in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:27.05 and also took home the win in the 100-breaststroke (1:18.84).

Boyd, on the other hand, won the 100-butterfly (1:10.85) and the 100-backstroke (1:09.83).

After falling behind early, Bella Beard won a thrilling the 500-freestyle race with a time of 5:37.69, touching the wall 0.12 seconds before McKay’s Lidiia Buiko.

Kaylynn Villalobos rounded out the individual wins for the Celtic girls with her victory in the 100-free (101.45).

For the second straight week, the McNary boys won 10 out of their 11 varsity races — their only defeat came in the 200-free.

Harrison Vaughn and Kyle Hooper led the charge for the Celtic boys. Vaughn won the 100-fly (1:05.40) and the 200-free (2:03.60) while Hooper was victorious in the 50-free (24.27) and the 100-back (1:04.76).

The Celtics also got some great performances from unexpected sources. Nikita Martushev won the 100-free (59.47) and Tyshin Nguyen was victorious in the 100-breast (1:23.29).

Ethan Whalen also picked up an individual victory in the 200-IM (2:39.43).

McNary returns to the pool on Jan. 17 at the Kroc Center for their dual meet with South Salem at 7 p.m.

Both Celtic teams lost their only dual meet of the season against South Salem on Nov. 29.