May 11, 1933 – December 17, 2018

On December 17, with family holding her hand, Katherine Fraser Jackmond, a beloved Mom and Grannie, passed away.

K. Jackmond

Katherine was born and raised in Portland, Ore., by parents Bill and Peggy Miller. A graduate of Grant High School and Oregon State University, she was active in Alpha Phi and yearbook with her smiling face in a group photo on the back of the 1952 Beaver.

In 1955, she married Bryant Jackmond and lived in various cities around the state while Bryant was working his way up in Oregon Department of Transportation. They were married for 61 years and had three children, Chris (Debralee), Patti, and Sandy. She is survived by son Chris and daughter Patti, grandchildren Andrea (her first prize), Westin, Lee, Alex and Alyssa, great-grandchildren Cheyanne, Aidan, Liam, Lilly and Chloe. She is predeceased by her parents, brother Bill, and daughter Sandy.

Katherine was a recycler before there was the word and was Salem’s Recycler of the Year in 2012. A Master Gardener, devoted bridge player, and singer (Sweet Adelines and church choir) she was also a lifelong learner instilling her passion for nature (4-H Entomology leader) and literature onto her children and grandchildren. She could hear a phrase and break into song. She enjoyed reciting poetry with her animated voice. We all recall The Walrus and the Carpenter. She and Bryant attended plays at the Shakespeare Festival for more than 50 years. She was a volunteer at Salem Hospital and Bush House Auxiliary for more than 20 years and an active member of American Association of University Women.

A trusting and innocent soul with a beautiful smile and kind heart. She loved and was loved by so many nieces, nephews and great friends.

A celebration of life will be on Saturday, January 5 at 11:00 at Keizer Clear Lake United Methodist Church, 7920 Wheatland Rd., Keizer..

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Church or Union Gospel Mission.