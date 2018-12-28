from the capitol

By BILL POST

Well Happy New Year! I hope your holidays have been full of peace and harmony. I’m taking the time to enjoy the season and embrace a little quiet before the new year comes. The 2019 legislative session starts on January 14. This is the earliest the legislature has ever begun as the new constitutional end of session date is June 30. This is a nice and welcome change so that members can enjoy Independence Day with their families.

Even with being in the super-minority, I’m looking forward to serving in the 80th legislature as I just found out I will be serving on the House Committee on Judiciary and the House Committee on Agriculture and Land Use as vice chair. All committee assignments are made by Speaker of the House Tina Kotek. The Committee on Agriculture and Land Use is a new committee formed by the Speaker. I’m excited to serve on this committee so that I can better advocate for my agriculture friends. Seven members have been assigned to this committee, four Democrats and three Republicans. It really should be a fun group and I trust we will do good work for rural communities. As you know, House District 25 (Keizer to St. Paul to Newberg) is very much a heavy agricultural district with farms between and around each of those communities. From my first term to now I have always promised to look out for and defend our farmers as they are under more and more pressures that can significantly change their livelihoods and eventually change how we as citizens live and thrive in Oregon. I am very much anticipating much good will be done via this committee for the farmers, ranchers and dairies in our district.

This will be my third term serving on the House Committee on Judiciary. This is one of the toughest committees to sit on as the majority of the bills goes through this committee and issues are very complex. I thoroughly enjoy being on this committee as I ask the simple questions in the room that no one else wants to ask, but everyone is thinking. Basically, I make sure everyone who is watching knows what is actually being discussed. Eleven members have been assigned to this committee, seven democrats and four republicans. It should be an interesting session, as many controversial topics are expected to come to the Judiciary Committee. I hope to be your voice on that committee, expressing the values that House District 25 believes in and the reason why you elected me to represent you.

As always, please feel free to stop by my office during session any time. I love welcoming constituents to the Capitol. Have a great rest of your holiday season!

(Bill Post represents House Dis- trict 25. He can be reached at 503- 986-1425 or via email at rep. bil- post@ oregonlegislature.gov.)