Everyone makes mistakes. Getting behind the wheel of a vehicle after drinking is not a mistake, it is the willful disregard for the law and for social norms.

During the holiday season, incidents of drunk driving spike. People find themselves at office parties or other celebrations, drink too much and decide they are fine to get home. Many times they are not fine and if stopped would find their blood alcohol level past the legal limit.

All law enforcement organizations will be on high alert for impaired driving this holiday season, as they should be. We, and hopefully everyone, has a very low tolerance for those who drink and then drive. The message has been sent millions of times over the decades on the dangers of driving after drinking—the costs of getting stopped and arrested, not only in fines, but also increased insurance rates. Employers do not look kindly on their employees who miss work due to a DUII.

We don’t accept the excuse of “I made a mistake.” We all know what alcohol and other stimulents do. We don’t accept the excuse of “I had a drink while on medication.” If one is on medication one should not drink—no holiday celebration is worth tossing one’s dignity out the window.

There are rules about drinking that are easy to follow: assign a designated driver, don’t drink to excess, and do not drive after drinking.

Drinking and driving is not a mistake—it is a crime that should be punished to the full extent of the law, first offense or not.

— LAZ