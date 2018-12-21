The City of Keizer tends to follow the direction of its municipal neighbors. When an issue arises in our city the council invariably asks “What are other cities doing?”

We think the Keizer city council should follow other cities on the issue of plastic shopping bags. Ban them.

First consider the billions upon billions of plastic bags that have been used and disposed of, usually into landfills. Now consider how many plastic bags the average Keizer household uses. Once at home, some of those bags serve double duty as garbage liners. But generally ,many are mistakenly put into the recycling bin (they should go into a garbage can because they clog up equipment at recycling centers). There are those who opt for reusable shopping bags.

Economically, plastic bags are much cheaper to manufacture than the old-style paper bags. That’s why every grocer and most retailers utilize them. Our landfills and our oceans cannot continue to be the dump for billions of bags around the world.

Some reasons people might cite for not banning plastic bags include: personal freedom, too much governmental interference, let the market decide the issue, too costly for the public and retailers going without.

Society cannot continue to kick solvable problems down the road for the next generation to address. When humanity has the chance to do what is right for the environment we should not hesitate to act today.

Keizer should join Salem, Portalnd and Corvallis in banning plastic shopping bags. Consumers would have to purchase reusable shopping bags and remember to take them to the store. A ban of plastic shopping bags is not an ideological or economic issue, it is a conservative issue, period. Everyone is a steward of the globe we inhabit and thus we need to do what is necessary to care for our fragile environment.

Our municipal neighbors have led the brave campaign to rid their cities of plastic bags—Keizer follows its neighbors, let’s follow them on this issue.

Debating this issue should commence, but in the end wouldn’t everyone like to say they helped make their home a little neater and a little healthier?

It’s time now for the city staff and the city council to do their part.

—LAZ