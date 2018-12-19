Four of five new Keizer Police Department officers are now working solo patrols.

The officers are a direct result of a $4-per-month fee added to Keizer residents’ utility bills.

The police-services fee allowed the police department to fill four positions that were eliminated during the recession that began in 2008 and to create one new police officer position.

The fresh faces, coupled with two recent retirements are resulting in movement within the department.

Added officers mean the department’s Traffic Safety Unit is once again fully staffed with one sergeant and two motorcycle officers, and the department has a fifth detective, primarily assigned to investigate major property crimes.

When the fifth new officer reaches solo status and the department is fully staffed, a patrol officer will be added to each night-shift patrol team.

In the past two months, Lt. Lance Inman and Officer Jeff Johnson retired from the department. The officers each worked for the KPD for more than 27 years.

With Inman’s retirement, Trevor Wenning, a 20-year veteran of the department, was promoted to lieutenant on Oct. 4. Rodney Bamford, an 18-year veteran of the department, was promoted to fill the sergeant position vacated by Wenning on Nov. 12.

KPD officials said the entire department is appreciative of the trust and support it receives from the people of Keizer.