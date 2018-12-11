By ERIC A. HOWALD

Of the Keizertimes

The Keizer City Council approved a rate increase for garbage haulers at its meeting Monday, Dec. 3.

The new rates, which will take effect in February 2019, increase costs for a residential customer by about 20 percent overall.

Councilors had three options to choose from and selected the one that includes a base increase of $2.02 for all customers using comingled blue recycling bins coupled with an 11.5 increase for residential and multifamily customers. It means the monthly bill for a residential family using a 35-gallon gray, solid waste container as well as a blue mixed recyclables, green yard debris and red glass bin will increase from $22.52 to $27.13. Commercial services will increase by 7.5 percent. Garbage services are billed on a bi-monthly cycle.

Keizer haulers Loren’s Sanitation Services and Valley Recycling and Disposal presented the request for an increase in November, but the council asked for more time to digest the options and seek additional input.

Three Keizer residents turned out to speak on the issue during the meeting.

Jim Parr said it was time for the industry to take a giant step backward in its efforts to reset consumers’ recycling expectations.

“Let’s focus on clean cardboard in the blue bins and get that right. Then we can start adding more products one at a time,” Parr said. “If the rates keep going up, the hauling services should be menu-driven. If I don’t want the blue cart, I shouldn’t have to pay for it.”

Keizer resident Royce Young spoke in support of the haulers.

“Price increases are not something I look forward to, but [the haulers] are very transparent about the need and evaluation,” Young said.

Resident Jessica Davidson wanted the council to consider other potential effects of a rate increase.

“Some of my neighbors are burning trash in their fireplace. I feel like an increase in that is going to occur because of this,” Davidson said.

Haulers requested the increase because of global market changes in recycling. In the past year, disposing of recyclables has gone from a revenue generator to an expense that consumed much of the businesses’ profit margins. Fuel prices also increased 38 percent in the same time period.

Councilors questioned whether the increase could be made temporary with a stipulation for a review in 12 months, but City Attorney Shannon Johnson said that likely wasn’t possible.

“I don’t know that we have the authority to mandate a decrease. I’m not familiar with any mechanism for us to do so,” Johnson said.

Haulers pay franchise fees to the city in exchange for access to its residents and can request increases when profits fall below 10 percent or as a result of major market shifts. The last increase to garbage rates was approved two years ago.

In lieu of a rate review, the council’s approval of the new rates included a call for updates on how the city is doing in meeting recycling goals.