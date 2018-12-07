Hello Keizer!

My name is Matt Rawlings and I am very excited to serve this community as the new associate editor of the Keizertimes.

I have been working in east Portland for the last two and a half years, but I am originally from the Salem area, so I am pumped to be making a return to Marion County.

Up to this point, almost all of my journalistic career has been focused on writing about sports, so this role will be a little bit new for me. A significant part of my job will still revolve around covering athletics in this area, but I will also be reporting on the Keizer schools and Keizer Fire District — as well as community events.

While I do love writing about sports, I’m quite grateful for the opportunity to expand my horizons as a journalist.

I first started writing for a newspaper back in 2012 in my first year at Chemeketa Community College. I started out as the sports editor for the school paper, them I eventually became the co-editor of the publication the following year.

In 2014, after getting my associate’s degree, I transferred to Western Oregon University and became an intern in their sports information department. During that same time, I also worked a freelance sports writer for the Statesman Journal and wrote for a blog called Oregon Sports News.

After graduating from Western in the summer of 2016, I was then hired as a sports reporter/co-sports editor for three different local papers affiliated with the Portland Tribune — The Gresham Outlook, The Sandy Post and Estacada News.

I covered a litany of sporting events over the course of my two-plus years there, but I also wrote several feature stories, took photos and approved pages for our print edition.

While there were challenges at times, learning how to manage numerous stories on a daily basis while meeting strict deadlines helped me become the journalist that I am today.

In July, I won five individual Oregon Newspapers Publishers Association awards for my stories and special sections at the 2018 Better Newspaper Contest.

Because the local papers were owned by the Portland Tribune, I ended up getting several opportunities to cover some of the state’s biggest sporting events.

I am looking forward to creating new relationships as I begin my new position of associate editor and I am thankful that I get the opportunity to write stories surrounding this great town.

If you have a story inquiry, email me at news@keizertimes.com.