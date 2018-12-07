Gracie Miller, born May 30, 1944 in Pleasant Hill, Louisiana, died in Keizer, Oregon on December 1, 2018. Gracie is survived by her husband of 47 years Daniel Miller and their four children, Diana Riddle (Keizer), Jonathan Rushing (Polson, Mont.), Dewayne Rushing (Salem), and Rachelle New (Kansas City, Kan.), 14 grandchildren, and 22 great grandchildren. Gracie was a member of the United Church of God, Salem, Oregon congregation. Gracie’s greatest joy was spending time with and loving her family. Services in the care of Keizer Funeral Chapel, www.keizerchapel.com.