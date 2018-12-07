Gordon R. Cunningham was born April 17, 1938, in Jewell County, Kansas, the only child of Otie R. and Stella May (Wiley) Cunningham. He graduated from Montrose High School in 1956 and attended Kansas State University where he completed his DVM degree in 1968.

While in college, he married Sheila Nelson and they had two sons. They divorced in 1976.

Dr. Cunningham practiced in California until purchasing Salem Veterinary Hospital in 1970. He later owned Lancaster Pet Hospital and South Salem Veterinary Clinic. Dr. Cunningham was instrumental in establishing the first after-hours emergency veterinary clinic in Salem.

Dr. Cunningham is

survived by his wife of 34 years, Joanne (Morrow) of Keizer; sons Frank (Jodie) of Happy Valley and David (Bonnie) of Keizer and grandson Kyle. He is also survived by stepson and daughter-in-law Mike and Nicole Morrow of Salem and their sons, Matthew and Nicholas. And he leaves behind his cherished cats, Yogi and Gracie.

At Dr. Cunningham’s request, no services will be held.

Remembrances to Salem Friends of Felines, 980 Commercial St. SE, Salem, OR 97302 or www.sfof.org. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.