We were recently informed by President Donald J. Trump, who far too regularly comes up short of accuracy and eschews truth, that Finland knows how to prevent forest fires. Trump came out to share his opinion on this subject and once again failed to provide information that would help with the problem in California—and elsewhere among forests still standing—and the Americans in them that are threatened with annihilation by conflagrations.

Regarding Finland, it turns out that the problem is actually not enough wildfires. In fact, from nature’s point of view, the diversity of species and habitats suffer when there are too few fires. Our forest experts also know this to be a fact but have ineffectively practiced it here.

But let’s get right to what Trump advocated from what he didn’t get straight about Finland. Stifling his guffaws, Finnish President Sauli Ninisto came forward to inform Trump and his never-questioning-him staff that Finland’s strategy on wildfires does not entail raking their forests floors to prevent fires.

Ninisto informed one and all that Finland does carry out controlled burns of their forest floors to clear away underbrush because that promotes new growth of saplings. However, researchers are not at all sure Finland’s approach can serve to instruct California as parts of Finland are inside the Arctic Circle with prolonged periods of rain and snow while our neighbor to the south is into a new normal: ongoing below average precipitation.

California’s susceptibility to fires has a lot to do with its weather. Finnish scientists expect their wildfires to increase by 10 percent by 2100 but estimates in California anticipate 80 percent at risk much sooner—2050. Meanwhile, Finland’s advantage—besides its hemispheric location—has most to do with differences in infrastructure and forest management. That is, Finland has a far denser road network which creates barriers to blazes with lakes and rives handy when blazes do occur.

Finland was settled before North America was extensively explored by Europeans. Such a settled condition meant that medieval and industrial revolution-era need for wood turned forests into grasslands, especially in southern Finland. Yet, when the Finns went about reforestation in times closer to our own, they split up future forests into small compartments. One side effect was fewer wildfires as blazes don’t spread beyond a single compartment with borders usually marked by wide paths and trees of different heights.

Back here in California, Oregon, Washington and wider, we know that Trump withdrew us from the 2015 Paris Deal to combat climate change. He has also rolled back Obama-era environmental and climate protections in order to boost production of domestic fossil fuels and has been an enemy of renewables. Most recently he said, “I don’t believe it,” in reaction to the congressionally-mandated climate change report through contributions by more than 300 scientists and let all of us know again that he’s not interested in anything unless it can contribute to more personal wealth.

There’s an old myth that read, “Nero fiddled while Rome burned.” A future after the current POTUS will predictably proclaim, “Trump made money while Earth burned.”

