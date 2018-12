LAWN SERVICES

Jim’s Lawn Service – Complete lawn and garden care. Yard cleanups, mowing, pruning, bark dusting. Serving Keizer since 1984. Voted “Best in Keizer!” 503-304-8849. cr

PROFESSIONAL

DENTAL INSURANCE. Call Physicians Mutual Insurance Company for details. NOT just a discount plan, REAL coverage for 350 procedures. 844-239-9335 or http://www.dental50plus.com/25 Ad# 6118 ONAC

SAVE on Medicare Supplement Insurance! FAST and FREE Quote from eHealth. Compare! Call NOW! (Annual Election Period October 15th – December 7th.) CALL 1-855-370-2770. ONAC

SERVICES

Become a published author! Publications sold at all major secular & specialty Christian bookstores. CALL Christian Faith Publishing for your FREE author submission kit. 1-855-861-4571.ONAC

INVENTORS – FREE INFORMATION PACKAGE. Have your product idea developed affordably by the Research & Development pros and presented to manufacturers. Call 1-855-404-7583 for a Free Idea Starter Guide. Submit your idea for a free consultation. ONAC

DISH Network. 190+ Channels. FREE Install. FREE Hopper HD-DVR. $49.99/month (24 months) Add High Speed Internet – $14.95 (where avail.) CALL Today & SAVE 25%! 1-866-373-9175. ONAC

DIVORCE $155. Complete preparation. Includes children, custody, support, property and bills division. No court appearances. Divorced in 1-5 weeks possible. 503-772-5295. www.paralegalalternatives.com legalalt@msn.com ONAC

Earthlink High Speed Internet. As Low As $14.95/month (for the first 3 months.) Reliable High Speed Fiber Optic Technology. Stream Videos, Music and More! Call Earthlink Today 1-855-977-9436. ONAC

A PLACE FOR MOM. The nation’s largest senior living referral service. Contact our trusted, local experts today! Our service is FREE/no obligation. CALL 1-888-651-5669 ONAC

Social Security Disability? Up to $2,671/mo. (Based on paid-in amount.) FREE evaluation! Call Bill Gordon & Associates. 1-855-747-7830. Mail: 2420 N St NW, Washington DC. Office: Broward Co. FL., member TX/NM Bar. ONAC

Spectrum Triple Play. TV, Internet & Voice for $29.99 ea. 60 MB per second speed. No contract or commitment. We buy your existing contract up to $500! 1-855-613-2321.ONAC

MISCELLANEOUS

Got an older car, boat or RV? Do the humane thing. Donate it to the Humane Society. Call 1- 877-246-1527 ONAC

DENTAL INSURANCE. Call Physicians Mutual Insurance Company for details. NOT just a discount plan, REAL coverage for 350 procedures. 844-239-9335 or http://www.dental50plus.com/25 Ad# 6118 ONAC

Garage Sale Saturday! 60+ Garage Sales in Brookings-Harbor area October 6. Buy a Curry Coastal Pilot newspaper for special locator map and information that day. ONAC

NJOY 100% guaranteed, delivered to-the-door Omaha Steaks! Makes a great Holiday gift! SAVE 75% PLUS get 4 FREE Burgers! Order The Family Gourmet Feast – ONLY $49.99. Call 1-877-717-9688 mention code 55586LDF or visit www.omahasteaks.com/cook31. ONAC

AT&T Unlimited Talk and Text. Get a new device every year with AT&T NEXT! Call us today 1-855-593-4474. ONAC