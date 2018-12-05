It’s all hands on deck for the Keizer Network of Women (KNOW) Giving Basket program Dec. 5 and 6.

The program is expected to impact about 250 children and their families this year. The KNOW members are sorting through the requests and figuring out who gets what gifts. For a family with multiple children, care is taken to make sure each child gets an equal number of gifts. In addition to gifts, boxes of fresh food are also put together for the families.

Sorting and boxing of food is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5. A big gift wrapping party takes place at 6 p.m.on Thursday, Dec. 6, with the goal being to have the process completed that evening. Participants in the wrapping party should bring along scissors, tape and gift wrap.

Delivery will begin on Saturday, Dec. 8, at 9 a.m. Enchanted Child Care & Preschool Gymnasium, 530 Dietz Avenue (behind Arby’s), is serving as the headquarters for sorting, wrapping and delivery.