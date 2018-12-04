By ERIC A. HOWALD

Of the Keizertimes

At first glance, proposed map of the McNary High School boundary may appear overwhelming.

However, there aren’t any planned changes to the existing boundary lines. The most significant impact would most likely come in the form of currently undeveloped areas being built out. There is at least one planned development of 500 new homes – between Kale Street Northeast and Hazelgreen Road Northeast in Salem – that is included in the existing boundary. But district officials say there isn’t cause for concern.

“The process that we’re using for growth estimates takes into account all the developable land and (that area) is in the plan we used to craft the bond,” said Mike Wolfe, the school district’s chief operations officer.

Still, parents, students, school neighbors and community members are invited to attend Boundary Review Task Force Listening Sessions on Dec. 4 to share feedback on area boundary adjustments. In Keizer, the listening session will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Kennedy Elementary School, 4912 Noren Ave. NE. A Spanish interpreter will be on site.

Boundary adjustments in other areas of the district are needed to relieve overcrowding and put to use the new spaces being built in the 2018 bond program. During the boundary review process, all school attendance area boundaries in the Salem-Keizer School District are being reviewed, but not all will be adjusted.

Presentations at Four Corners Elementary School, 500 Alma Ave. S.E., and Waldo Middle School, 2805 Lansing Ave. N.E., the same evening will be co-presented in English and Spanish. Childcare and snacks will be provided.