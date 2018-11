LAWN SERVICES

Jim’s Lawn Service – Complete lawn and garden care. Yard cleanups, mowing, pruning, bark dusting. Serving Keizer since 1984. Voted “Best in Keizer!” 503-304-8849. cr

PROFESSIONAL

DENTAL INSURANCE. Call Physicians Mutual Insurance Company for details. NOT just a discount plan, REAL coverage for 350 procedures. 844-239-9335 or http://www.dental50plus.com/25 Ad# 6118 ONAC

SAVE on Medicare Supplement Insurance! FAST and FREE Quote from eHealth. Compare! Call NOW! (Annual Election Period October 15th – December 7th.) CALL 1-855-370-2770. ONAC

SPORTING GOODS

2018 RICKREALL GUN SHOW Sat, Dec 8, 9-5. Sun Dec 9, 9-3. Adults $7 (Kids under 12 FREE). FREE PARKING. Polk County Fairgrounds. Rickreall, OR. 503-623-3048. ONAC

AUCTIONS

MUSEUM NVESTMENT COLLECTOR QUAILTY COIN AUCTION. Sat, Dec 1, Auction 5pm. Comfort Suites, 630 SE Hawthorne Ave SE, Salem. Gold, CC’s, Slabs, Silver Dollars, Proof Type, Barber, Bulk Lots. montesinc.com. ONAC

SERVICES

Become a published author! Publications sold at all major secular & specialty Christian bookstores. CALL Christian Faith Publishing for your FREE author submission kit. 1-855-861-4571.ONAC

INVENTORS – FREE INFORMATION PACKAGE. Have your product idea developed affordably by the Research & Development pros and presented to manufacturers. Call 1-855-404-7583 for a Free Idea Starter Guide. Submit your idea for a free consultation. ONAC

DISH Network. 190+ Channels. FREE Install. FREE Hopper HD-DVR. $49.99/month (24 months) Add High Speed Internet – $14.95 (where avail.) CALL Today & SAVE 25%! 1-866-373-9175. ONAC

DIVORCE $155. Complete preparation. Includes children, custody, support, property and bills division. No court appearances. Divorced in 1-5 weeks possible. 503-772-5295. www.paralegalalternatives.com legalalt@msn.com ONAC

Earthlink High Speed Internet. As Low As $14.95/month (for the first 3 months.) Reliable High Speed Fiber Optic Technology. Stream Videos, Music and More! Call Earthlink Today 1-855-977-9436. ONAC

A PLACE FOR MOM. The nation’s largest senior living referral service. Contact our trusted, local experts today! Our service is FREE/no obligation. CALL 1-888-651-5669 ONAC

Social Security Disability? Up to $2,671/mo. (Based on paid-in amount.) FREE evaluation! Call Bill Gordon & Associates. 1-855-747-7830. Mail: 2420 N St NW, Washington DC. Office: Broward Co. FL., member TX/NM Bar. ONAC

Spectrum Triple Play. TV, Internet & Voice for $29.99 ea. 60 MB per second speed. No contract or commitment. We buy your existing contract up to $500! 1-855-613-2321.ONAC

MISCELLANEOUS

Got an older car, boat or RV? Do the humane thing. Donate it to the Humane Society. Call 1- 877-246-1527 ONAC

DENTAL INSURANCE. Call Physicians Mutual Insurance Company for details. NOT just a discount plan, REAL coverage for 350 procedures. 844-239-9335 or http://www.dental50plus.com/25 Ad# 6118 ONAC

Garage Sale Saturday! 60+ Garage Sales in Brookings-Harbor area October 6. Buy a Curry Coastal Pilot newspaper for special locator map and information that day. ONAC

NJOY 100% guaranteed, delivered to-the-door Omaha Steaks! Makes a great Holiday gift! SAVE 75% PLUS get 4 FREE Burgers! Order The Family Gourmet Feast – ONLY $49.99. Call 1-877-717-9688 mention code 55586LDF or visit www.omahasteaks.com/cook31. ONAC

AT&T Unlimited Talk and Text. Get a new device every year with AT&T NEXT! Call us today 1-855-593-4474. ONAC