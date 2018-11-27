By ERIC A. HOWALD

Of the Keizertimes

A man shot and killed after breaking into a Tigard home last week had connections to Keizer.

Jose Luis Gonzalez Jr. was shot shortly after 7 a..m. when he entered the home of a man police officials said he knew. While Gonzalez was known to the homeowner, no one knew why he was attempting to enter the home.

Gonzalez, 41, was a former resident of Keizer who once escaped a police and SWAT pursuit in Keizer.

In May 2017, an officer from the Keizer Police Department spotted Gonzalez and followed him on a short pursuit that ended in a residence he formerly occupied on Kinglet Way Northeast.

Other Keizer patrol officers and members of the KPD Community Response Unit responded and quickly established a perimeter around the suspects residence.

A Keizer police K-9 team was called to the scene and officers worked to develop and implement a plan to take Gonzalez into custody believing he had fled into his residence.

After several unsuccessful attempts to establish communication with the suspect and efforts to convince him to surrender peacefully were unsuccessful, the Keizer Police Department applied for and received a search warrant to search the residence for the suspect. The Salem Police Department SWAT team was requested and responded to the scene to serve the search warrant and to apprehend the suspect. Ultimately, it was determined that Gonzalez had escaped.

At the time of his death, Gonzalez had several outstanding warrants for his arrest, at least one of them stemming from the Keizer incident.