By DEREK WILEY

Of the Keizertimes

Faye Kircher woke up at 2 o’clock in the morning, sat at her computer and noticed a music box she had made for her mom more than 25 years ago.

“I was thinking about what can we do to give to people to make them feel like we really love them and care about them,” Kircher said.

A poem then came to her —“What can we say to brighten your day? Turn that key and let it play. It sounds like music from above. Could it be the wings of God’s own dove, playing a tune to let you know that He is with you here below.”

“It just popped out,” Kircher said of the poem. “I’m not a poet at all. It was an inspirational poem that happened to come to me. I don’t know why I was chosen.”

Later that day, Kircher told the other six women in her craft group about the poem and on Feb. 10, 2017, they delivered their first music box.

By the following January, the seven women from Salem Evangelical and Keizer Christian churches had given away more than 400 music boxes.

“It was such a cool thing to give these things away,” Kircher said. “All of the people involved in this group have a heart for the hurting. We believe our calling is to glorify God and to make these boxes and give them to people that are hurting.”

The ministry, Music Box Angels, has grown to 45 people across eight churches, creating the boxes, making cards, delivering, praying and visiting with people who are hurting. Along with handing out boxes at local events, they’ve also mailed them to 34 states and given away nearly 600 in 2018 alone.

“This music box is a calling,” Kircher said. “It gets us in the door to tell them that they’re not forgotten, we care about them, God cares about them.”

The boxes, some made from wood and others Origami, play four different songs—Amazing Grace, How Great Thou Art, Jesus Loves Me and What a Friend We Have in Jesus.

To request a box, volunteer or find out more about Music Box Angels, go to musicboxangels.com or email musicboxangels@gmail.com.