By ERIC A. HOWALD

Of the Keizertimes

It seems that city officials’ attention to the growth of the city is hitting home for residents.

Summoning volunteers to serve on advisory committees is no small chore, but when the city put out an email seeking volunteers to serve on an advisory committee examining buildable lands and housing needs, more than 30 residents responded to the call.

It led to the formation of an 11-person committee – up from the originally needed seven people – at the Keizer City Council meeting Monday, Nov. 19. Cities designated as rent-burdened, which Keizer is, are receiving funding to analyze projected population growth and how to accommodate it.

Keizer Development Director Nate Brown said he specifically looked outside the usual suspects when deciding who to pick.

“We decided not to put city councilors or planning commissioners on the committee, but we are hoping members of both attend the meetings,” Brown told the planning commission last week.

James Hutches, Danielle Bethell, Ron Bersin, Blaze Itzaina, Carol Doerfler, Felicia Squires, Nick Stephenson, Stefani Iverson, Rick Kuehn, David Dempster, and Mike Kerr are all expected to be part of the committee. City Councilor Laura Reid will be council’s liaison.

Brown said he expects the committee to begin work in December with a total of four or five meetings.

Brown said citizen input is desired and will be welcomed at every meeting.