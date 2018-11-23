Where will you shop this holiday season? Will all of your purchases be made at a major retailer or online? Or, will you endeavor to do some of your holiday shopping at Keizer’s small businesses?

What is a small business? According the Small Business Administration, a small business is defined as having a maximum of 250 employees and are privately owned. More than 90 percent of all U.S. firms are small businesses.

With that definition, most of Keizer’s independently owned retail businesses are tiny. Many employ less than 20 people, but most employ 10 or less.

The owners of very small businesses are the superstars of America. Family businesses carry on the mission of an ancestor who set the company in motion; businesses that were started with a dream, blood, sweat and tears work to provide their customers with selection and customer service.

Saturday, Nov. 24, is Small Business Day in America. Though it was instigated by large credit card company, the motive behind it is pure small town: spend some of your money with a small business in your town: it helps the business, it helps the businesses’ employees, it puts money into the community.

During the holidays many choose to go the route of convenience and ease and shop at gigantic stores or buy gifts online from the comfort of their home. For those most driven by comfort and convenience those shopping choices make sense. For those who want to give gifts to loved ones with meaning and heart, choosing to shop at a local small business is a good choice.

Small businesses make any community more vibrant and alive. They may not have billion-dollar market research to rely on, they do something just as good: they listen to the needs of their customers. Small retailers will do what it takes to satisfy a customer including ordering an item not regularly carried.

A small business can make decisions on the spot that would take a large businesses days or weeks to sort out. Generally, when you talk to an employee of a small business you are talking to the boss.

We hope that every small business in our community is putting their best face on and preparing their stores and inventories for what customers desire. Customer service is a warm, sincere greeting to a customer and an offer to assist in finding just the right thing.

Small businesses can not compete on price against gigantic stores or cyberretailers, but they can compete where it really matters: human to human contact. Small businesses put the humanity into shopping.

We think it is important for holiday shoppers to give serious consideration to purchasing some of the items on their gift list locally and small. That would be good for the sustainability of our small business community

Small Business Day is Saturday, Nov. 24, but everyday should be Small Business Day, shouldn’t it?

—LAZ