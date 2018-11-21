By DEREK WILEY

Of the Keizertimes

SALEM—McNary Youth Football’s defense carried the JV team to a championship.

Playing in the final game of the Silver Bracket, the Celtics shut out Sherwood 16-0 on Satur

day at South Salem High School.

The victory came after McNary throttled Centennial 34-6 the week before.

“It was a group effort,” Celtics head coach Dustin Ferrando said. “We have a bunch of beasts on defense and they hold the team down for us.”

McNary took the lead early in the second quarter on a 5-yard touchdown run by Izeyah Contreras.

Jesse Dyer, who was 2-for-2 on extra points, then added a 12-yard touchdown run late in the first half to give the Celtics a 16-0 lead.

Sherwood’s best chance to score came early in the fourth quarter but McNary’s defense held on fourth down at the 25-yard line with 7:33 remaining.

“We played them once already and kind of knew what to expect,” Ferrando said.

Olen Cogar and Christopher Cortez each recovered a fumble in the victory.

Contreras, Dyer, Cammron Ferrando, Pierce Walker, Gage Smedema and Landon Gerig led McNary’s ground game to control the clock in the second half.

“We tried to have fun today and let some kids run the ball and touch the ball that didn’t touch it much this year,” coach Ferrando said.

Playing in the Tualatin Valley Youth Football League, McNary finished the regular season 5-3 before winning both playoff games.

The team includes 26 seventh graders and two eighth graders.

“The kids just came out and played great all year long,” Ferrando said. “We had a great year. It’s a talented group of kids.”