By DEREK WILEY

Of the Keizertimes

Kalea Salang kept her shoulder together with tape, ice and Advil.

Nursing a strained bicep tendon, to go with tendinitis in both knees, she went to physical therapy twice a week.

And minus one weekend volleyball tournament in Dallas, Salang didn’t miss a game for Blanchet Catholic.

“It was really painful to play with all season,” Salang said. “I’d take Advil before and after practice, before and after games, Kinesio tape on it constantly, just trying to get through games the best I could. In games where we were pretty confident we were going to win, coach (Sherrie Bashaw) would tell me I could take a little bit off of my swing, just be confident with my shots. I did that a lot of the season.”

Despite the injury, Salang finished her senior season with 251 kills, 36 aces, a 95 percent serve percentage, 263 digs and 32 blocks.

The PacWest Conference coaches voted her Player of the Year.

Salang was surprised.

“I hold myself to pretty high standards and I just felt like I didn’t really do as well as I thought I was going to because of my arm,” Salang said. “It was holding me back. I’m a hitter and all I want to do is swing on the ball and hit it as hard as I can. But most of the season I was just doing some smart shots and here and there I would get some good hits in.”

She was also honored.

“It definitely meant a lot more to me knowing that these coaches, who may or may not know that I’ve been struggling with an injury, but knowing that they respect me as a player and the hard work I put into the sport,” Salang said.

With Salang at outside hitter, Blanchet went 15-6 during the regular season to win its first league championship since 2011.

As the five seed in the 3A playoffs, the Cavaliers defeated Oregon Episcopal and Salem Academy 3-0 to reach the semifinals, even without senior middle Ana Coronado, who missed the tournament with a sprained ankle.

Blanchet then took defending state champs and No. 1-seeded Cascade Christian five games.

“We played really well against them,” Bashaw said. “At state, the ball can go either way. It didn’t bounce our way. I think we could have taken them. We knew it was going to be a battle. The girls played a hard fought game all the way through.”

The Cavaliers trailed 1-7 but fought back before falling 12-15.

We just never gave up, which was pretty fun to watch. We just ran out of time. If that would have been a 25-point game, it might have been a different outcome.”

Blanchet had played Cascade Christian at the state tournament the year before and lost 3-0 with the closest game 25-19.

“It was sad to watch the championship game knowing we were only three points away,” Salang said. “But just knowing that we improved so much and grew throughout the season, to be able to take them to five sets and not completely fold over, it meant a lot to our team.”

Playing for third, Blanchet closed the state tournament on Nov. 3 against South Umpqua.

An hour before the start of the match, Shelby Halfman was taken to the emergency room with appendicitis. The Cavaliers were left with seven players, trying to figure out a lineup.

Salang moved to the middle, the spot she played her first three years.

Blanchet lost 3-0 to place fifth.

“They just battled the whole time,” Bashaw said. “We didn’t get blown out in those games. We were in those games. That’s a testament to the character of those kids.

The state’s coaches noticed Blanchet’s grit. Along with winning the Sportsmanship Trophy, the Cavaliers also had four players voted to the All-Tournament Team—Salang (Second), Shelby Halfman (First), Kayla Neidigh (Second) and Ally Jones (Second).

While Salang has won state championships in basketball and track and field, and will most likely compete in track in college, volleyball is the sport that she has devoted the most time to, playing nearly year-round with Capital City Elite in Salem.