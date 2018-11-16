By DEREK WILEY

Of the Keizertimes

A resolution to acquire more than 6 acres of land from St. Edward Catholic Church passed by a 5-0 vote at Tuesday night’s Salem-Keizer School Board meeting.

Chuck Lee, both a “true blue” member of the school board and St. Edward, abstained from the vote due to what he called a “moral conflict of interest.”

Lee added he would support whatever the board decided.

Another school board member, Marty Heyen, was absent.

Jesse Lippold called the vote a “tough decision to make.”

“The reality is our schools are growing at a rapid pace and we have to expand somehow,” Lippold said.

Before the vote, during public comment, Karen Scharosch, a parishioner at St. Edward, urged the school board to rethink the resolution.

“The church was designed with a quiet and peaceful atmosphere and we want to maintain that atmosphere,” Scharosch said.

Deanna Fuller, who has raised four children, 12 grandchildren and five great grandchildren over 54-plus years in Keizer, said she has always supported school votes like the bond measure, but might have voted differently if she knew the board was going to take land away.

Fuller doesn’t attend the church but said she has seen the value of its presence over the years.

“I challenge you to be creative and not just run over this dedicated group of people that have done so much for Keizer,” Fuller said.

The resolution, which would acquire the land using eminent domain, kicks off a mandatory round of negotiations over 40 days that includes a lengthy appraisal to determine a just offer.

Under the Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, federal, state and local governments can condemn private property and take ownership of it for public use while compensating the owner for the fair market value.

The vacant land is needed by McNary High School to expand the existing school buildings, reconfigure traffic circulation patterns, meet parking requirements and relocate athletic fields.

An agreement to purchase the property must be reached by Dec. 15 in order to complete the renovations on time—end of August, 2019.