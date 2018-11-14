By ERIC A. HOWALD

Of the Keizertimes

The Keizer City Council was on the receiving end of some sobering news regarding the state of homelessness in Marion and Polk counties, Monday, Oct. 29.

Jimmy Jones, the director of the Community Action Agency ARCHES Project, said that while good work is being done, the depth of the homelessness issue in the two-county area was only revealed recently.

“We’re facing a crisis of unprecedented proportions,” Jones said.

Regrounding the conversation

Data on the area’s homeless population was always spotty at best, Jones said.

The two primary sources were an annual point-in-time homeless count that provided an annual snapshot of the number of people affected by homelessness and and surveys of individuals currently being housed through support programs.

“Those resulted in an enormous undercount and never more than 10 percent of the actual population being accounted for,” Jones said.

Jones implemented a new screening tool, the Vulnerability Index and Service Prioritization Decision Assistance Tool (VI-SPDAT), that helps identify unique needs and matches them to the best available services. To date, more than 5,200 of Marion and Polk homeless residents have been surveyed using VI-SPDAT.

Jones said the conclusion is that the area’s homeless “have a much higher vulnerability than what we would expect.”

The VI-SPDAT tool ranks individuals on a scale of 0-20, 0 being the individuals most likely to be able to find new housing on their own and 20 being the chronically homeless most likely to die on the streets around the age of 50 without some sort of intervention.

Jones said there was no one local with a rank of 20, but there were two who ranked with 18s. More concerning, he said, were the averages. Nationally, most cities homeless populations have a mean score of 7.5. Marion-Polk’s is 9.4. In addition, more than a third of the area’s homeless population are identified as tri-morbid, meaning they are affected with some combination of mental health issues, health problems and substance abuse.

“The number of tri-morbid homeless number should be about 15 percent and never any more. In Marion-Polk it’s 37 percent,” Jones said.

Systemic issues have compounded the problem over time, Jones added. The sheer amount of time and energy it takes to rehouse one of the most vulnerable residents has led local agencies to service less dire sections of the population first.

“When that happens, [the agency] gets a 100 percent retention rate and it feels like we’re all doing the right thing,” Jones said, but then more vulnerable homeless individuals slide further into the void.

City Manager Chris Eppley said the word from other city managers is that the more communities invest in homeless diversion, the more homeless individuals flock to that community.

The data collected by the Community Action Agency shows that isn’t happening here.

“Almost none of [the homeless residents] were born here, but the same can be said about most people living in homes in the Mid-Willamette Valley today,” Jones said. “But almost all of our respondents had lived here for 10 to 15 years.”

While there is no single cause for homelessness, Jones said a lack of social and family networks – whenever anyone chooses to live or work away from known networks – contributes to a community’s overall vulnerability.

Councilor Kim Freeman asked Jones to account for individuals who told her they preferred to be homeless when she participated in a recent point-in-time count.

Jones said those types of responses are rare – only about 5 percent of the overall population – but they tend to become lightning rods because it is not the expected response. He added that those responses also change if the question is asked again and again over time.

“We are facing a real fight in term of adequate permanent resources, but we will still never be able to house our way out of this problem. We need something on the prevention side to slow it down, connection to workforce, to public health resources,” Jones said.

What’s being done

After collecting more detailed data on the area’s homeless population, Jones set to correcting some of the systemic issues that blossomed as agencies chased preferred outcomes.

“It started out with 100 vouchers and everyone that was eligible went through CAA and if they scored high enough on SPDAT they got a second assessment, a vulnerability assessment tool that is good at determining who is going to die outside,” Jones said.

In addition to the data tools deployed for initial assessments, Jones developed a third one, called Frequent User of Service Engagements (FUSE). The FUSE score tallies how many times the most vulnerable homeless residents required emergency room visits, hospital stays and EMT services. The average was about 30 times a year.

“We figured each of those services cost about $2,000 per incident or $60,000 a year. I can take that same individual and pay $17,5000 house them for the entire year, pay their utilities and provide case management for wraparound services,” Jones said.

To date, about 90 of the most chronically homeless have been housed under the program.

When asked what he needed most in terms of support from the community and the Keizer City Council, Jones said encouragement of private development.

“What I need are private developers to build units for homeless individuals. If you can encourage someone to build something like that I could draw down the numbers of the most vulnerable that cause the complaints and phone calls. And it could be addressed for a couple of million dollars,” Jones said.