By DEREK WILEY

Of the Keizertimes



“It would take a casual observer popping into Mike Melting’s classroom about sixty seconds to figure out that he is all about kids,” wrote McNary principal Erik Jespersen in his letter nominating Melting for a Crystal Apple.

“When visitors come to our school, it is Mike’s class that I want to show off because regardless of the lesson, the time of day, or the students he’s working with, there is always going to be something special going on,” Jespersen said.

Melting, an automotive teacher at McNary, was one of three educators from Keizer schools to win a Crystal Apple on Thursday, Nov. 1 in a ceremony at Salem’s Historic Elsinore Theatre.

Brad Dixon, social studies and AVID teacher at Claggett Creek Middle School, and Laura Hoagland, bilingual instructional assistant at Kennedy Elementary, were also chosen from a list of 61 nominees.

After a career as a technician and manager in the automotive industry, Melting made the transition to become a high school teacher about ten years ago.

He’s been able to take the complex subject of automative technology and adapt it to suit the learning styles of each student.

“Mr. Melting saw that I was eager to learn and he challenged me to excel in everything I attempted, said Connor Goff, a McNary graduate now in his senior year of college. “I always felt he cared for my success, not just as a student but as a person. There was never a learning moment that was not filled with compassion and understanding. Mike is the type of teacher that every student needs.”

Outside of the classroom, Melting also volunteers for the McNary band, moving equipment and fixing broken trailers.

“He refuses to let difficult circumstances, bad weather, or challenging timetables dictate his effectiveness or demeanor,” McNary band director Chris Nelson wrote. “Maintaining such an attitude while going above and beyond what is required is proof-positive of an exceptional role model for students. It is also the stuff of which great colleagues are made, and I feel that each time Mike comes by the band room just to check in with me and my students.”

At Claggett Creek, Dixon uses his own experiences traveling, teaching and learning around the globe to help students better understand other people, cultures, communities and traditions.

“I can easily say that out of my entire school career, Mr. Dixon is the teacher who has made the biggest impact in my life and has helped shape me into the person who I am today,” said Mikka Gribskov, an eighth grade leadership student. “Mr. Dixon is the teacher who you look up to. He’s a person that you’d want to be like someday.”

In nominating Dixon, Sheila Morales and Ashley DeLaRosa, library media assistant and counselor at the school, wrote “Mr. Dixon’s quiet and kind demeanor are legendary at Claggett Creek.”

Dixon is known as a “kid whisperer.”

“He works exceptionally well with students that struggle with behavior and academic challenges,” they wrote.

Hoagland has worked at Kennedy Elementary for nearly 30 years supporting a calm cafeteria for 430 students over four lunches, every day.

She worked closely with other staff to make Kennedy the first ENVoY-certified cafeteria in Oregon.

Mrs. Hoagland’s cafeteria is now a model for other school staff in the district to visit and experience first-hand how to create cafeteria systems, routines and an in-sync supervision team,” Kennedy principal Jesse Leonard said.

Hoagland also runs bilingual literacy groups throughout the day.

“Teachers are often disappointed if they don’t have her assigned to their classroom, Leonard said.

“She is such a strong presence in our school.”

Hoagland spent her summer working with migrant students and families as the Willamette ESD lead recruiter. She did home visits, interviewed families and connected migrant families to resources. She also delivered books, coats and toothbrushes to families in need throughout Mill City and Lincoln City.

She also connects with a donor each year to bring a car load of school supplies to Kennedy.

Recently, Hoagland spent hours after school organizing Kennedy’s new Spanish intervention materials so teachers and staff could more readily reach bilingual students. She regularly volunteers to watch children during nightly Parent Club meetings.

“Laura is not a talker,” Leonard wrote. “She is a woman of action and impact. Mrs. Hoagland’s selflessness and work ethic set a tremendous example for our students.”

Since 1996, the community has come together to honor local educators who provide go beyond their regular job duties to demonstrate best practices, benefit students and provide them with educational options. Nominations come from community members, students and parents.

“It is an honor to continue the tradition of celebrating education in this community. The teaching professionals we have in our district are truly worthy of this grand celebration,” said Brent Neilsen, Interim Executive Director of the Salem-Keizer Education Foundation.

The Crystal Apple Awards were presented by Jeff Aeschliman, Board President for Salem-Keizer Education Foundation, Salem-Keizer School Superintendent Christy Perry, Bob Shackleford, President of the Keizer Chamber of Commerce and TJ Sullivan, President of the Salem Area Chamber of Commerce.

The ninth annual Crystal Apple Business Partnership Award went to Allied Video Productions. Owners Scott Hossner and Dan Walker accepted the award. .

Retired Judson Middle School drama teacher and local actor and comedian, Tom Hewitt once again kept the evening going as emcee for the event. “This event is truly about honoring outstanding education professionals who touch the lives of children in support of academic success. Our entire community appreciates the time, resources and energy needed to provide an exceptional education for every child, every day,” Hewitt stated.

Arriving nominees were treated to a red carpet walk with a live feed broadcast inside the theatre, hosted by Ron Jaecks and Kelli Swanson Jaecks, as well as live music from the Flextones.

Presented by the Salem-Keizer Education Foundation in collaboration with the Salem-Keizer School District and the Salem Area and Keizer Chambers of Commerce, the Awards celebrate and recognize those teachers, administrators and support staff who exceed all expectations of their profession and who engage community in their profession and who engage community in their work. Since its inception, the Crystal Apple Awards has been replicated in communities throughout the United States.